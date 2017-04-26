E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blenheim Capital Management BV acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $138,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 535.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) traded up 0.77% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,118 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post $0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Vetr downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.49 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $27.00 target price on Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

