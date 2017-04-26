Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Education Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Education Realty Trust from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.
Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) opened at 39.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. Education Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.38.
Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Education Realty Trust will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Education Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 205.41%.
In other Education Realty Trust news, Chairman Randy L. Churchey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $825,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 129,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Education Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.
About Education Realty Trust
Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.
