Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Education Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Education Realty Trust from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) opened at 39.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. Education Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Education Realty Trust will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/education-realty-trust-inc-edr-downgraded-by-canaccord-genuity-to-hold-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Education Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 205.41%.

In other Education Realty Trust news, Chairman Randy L. Churchey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $825,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 129,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Education Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

About Education Realty Trust

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Education Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Education Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.