Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,129,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,066,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 50.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,677,000 after buying an additional 733,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,124,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,665,000 after buying an additional 571,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) traded up 0.43% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,391 shares. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.65 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business earned $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 8.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded Ecolab from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Instinet upgraded Ecolab from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,569.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Levin sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $93,118.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,539.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

