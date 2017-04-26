Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ECHOSTAR CORP is a publicly traded company. They intend to operate two primary businesses, a digital set-top box business and a fixed satellite services business. Their set-top box business designs, develops and distributes set-top boxes and related products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc cut their price objective on Echostar from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) traded up 1.65% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.10. 80,824 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.68. Echostar has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Echostar had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm earned $740.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Echostar will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Echostar Co. (SATS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/echostar-co-sats-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Echostar by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Echostar by 5.8% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 75,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Echostar by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Echostar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,094,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echostar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.