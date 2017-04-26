Argus Increases eBay Inc (EBAY) Price Target to $39.00

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target upped by Argus from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Argus currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Hilliard Lyons increased their price target on eBay from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Vetr upgraded eBay from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.08 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.03.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded up 0.52% on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. 4,955,482 shares of the company traded hands. eBay has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 80.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $221,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $964,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Tierney sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $200,145.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,020 shares of company stock worth $10,153,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 10.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

