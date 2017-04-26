easyJet plc (EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America Corp from GBX 1,030 ($13.17) to GBX 1,050 ($13.42) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corp’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.55) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a report on Monday, March 6th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.04) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered their target price on easyJet plc from GBX 1,300 ($16.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Davy Research cut easyJet plc to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.87) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,054.14 ($13.48).

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) traded up 0.26% on Monday, hitting GBX 1164.00. 2,064,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.60 billion. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 851.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,566.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,030.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 997.71.

In other easyJet plc news, insider Andrew Findlay acquired 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 942 ($12.04) per share, with a total value of £1,620.24 ($2,071.39). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 546 shares of company stock valued at $531,140.

easyJet plc Company Profile

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

