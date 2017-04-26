United Cannabis Corp (CNAB) Insider Sells $99,450.00 in Stock

United Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:CNAB) insider Earnest Blackmon sold 66,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,591,163 shares in the company, valued at $32,386,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Earnest Blackmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Earnest Blackmon sold 40,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $51,600.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Earnest Blackmon sold 30,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $48,300.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Earnest Blackmon sold 35,973 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $59,715.18.

On Thursday, February 9th, Earnest Blackmon purchased 21,600 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $30,456.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Earnest Blackmon sold 40,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Earnest Blackmon sold 40,084 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $56,518.44.

On Friday, January 13th, Earnest Blackmon sold 30,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $42,600.00.

United Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:CNAB) opened at 0.96 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $48.62 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “United Cannabis Corp (CNAB) Insider Sells $99,450.00 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/earnest-blackmon-sells-66300-shares-of-united-cannabis-corp-cnab-stock-updated.html.

United Cannabis Corp Company Profile

United Cannabis Corporation is engaged in medical spa management business. The Company focuses on providing products, services and intellectual property to the cannabis industry. It owns intellectual property relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana infused products.

