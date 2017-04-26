DP Poland Plc (DPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.96) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) traded up 3.48% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 52.00. The company had a trading volume of 356,549 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 69.69 million. DP Poland Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24.62 and a 12 month high of GBX 61.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.30.

About DP Poland Plc

DP Poland PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary DP Polska SA, is engaged in the operation of pizza delivery restaurants. DP Polska SA has the exclusive master franchise in Poland for pizza delivery brand Domino’s Pizza. DP Polska SA has the exclusive right to develop and operate and sub-franchise to others the right to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza stores in Poland.

