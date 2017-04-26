Dotdigital Group plc (DOTD) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Shares of Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD) remained flat at GBX 65.50 on Monday. 57,770 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.45. Dotdigital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 37.51 and a 52-week high of GBX 69.02. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 193.17 million.
Dotdigital Group plc Company Profile
dotdigital Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals. The Company offers dotmailer, which provides e-mail and multi-channel marketing automation platform with various tools that enable marketers to create, manage, execute and evaluate various campaigns.
