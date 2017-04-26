Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD) remained flat at GBX 65.50 on Monday. 57,770 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.45. Dotdigital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 37.51 and a 52-week high of GBX 69.02. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 193.17 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dotdigital Group plc (DOTD) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/dotdigital-group-plc-dotd-earns-corporate-rating-from-finncap-updated-updated.html.

Dotdigital Group plc Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals. The Company offers dotmailer, which provides e-mail and multi-channel marketing automation platform with various tools that enable marketers to create, manage, execute and evaluate various campaigns.

Receive News & Ratings for Dotdigital Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dotdigital Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.