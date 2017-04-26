Philadelphia Trust Co. Increases Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,579 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 1.78% of Donegal Group worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 60,443 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 143,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 37,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) opened at 16.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.89%. Analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016.

