Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Has $1.031 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,452,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after buying an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 175,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 89,783 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 40.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded down 2.33% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. 3,542,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $74.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post $6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays PLC set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In other news, EVP Julie A. Loeger sold 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $266,866.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,101.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James V. Panzarino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,591.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,966. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

