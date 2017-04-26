Disco Corporation (DSCSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Disco Corporation (NASDAQ:DSCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Disco Corporation (NASDAQ:DSCSY) opened at 31.11 on Monday. Disco Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63.

