DineEquity’s (DIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of DineEquity Inc (NYSE:DIN) in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIN. Nomura downgraded DineEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Instinet downgraded DineEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DineEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded DineEquity from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded DineEquity to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) opened at 56.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. DineEquity has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $89.72.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business earned $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.47 million. DineEquity had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DineEquity will post $4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/dineequitys-din-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-maxim-group-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. DineEquity’s payout ratio is currently 70.55%.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Rose acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.49 per share, with a total value of $106,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,140.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DineEquity by 8.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DineEquity during the first quarter worth $147,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in DineEquity during the third quarter worth $207,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in DineEquity during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DineEquity during the third quarter worth $214,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DineEquity

DineEquity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Receive News & Ratings for DineEquity Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DineEquity Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.