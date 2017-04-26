Opus Bank (OPB) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of Opus Bank worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Opus Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Opus Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Opus Bank by 52.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Opus Bank by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Opus Bank by 23.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 12,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) opened at 22.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $850.43 million, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.14 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities analysts expect that Opus Bank will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group.

