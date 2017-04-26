Digital Power Co. (DPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Power Co. (NYSEMKT:DPW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $1.99 million during the quarter.

Shares of Digital Power (NYSEMKT:DPW) traded down 1.4783% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.6798. The company had a trading volume of 59,080 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.27 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. Digital Power has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Digital Power Company Profile

Digital Power Corporation (DPC) is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of power system solutions for applications in the medical, military, telecom and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: North America (sales through DPC) and Europe (sales through Digital Power Limited (DPL)).

