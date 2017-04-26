Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $1.579 Million Stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,842 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy Corp were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) opened at 40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company’s market cap is $21.29 billion.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Devon Energy Corp had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Devon Energy Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Devon Energy Corp’s payout ratio is -1.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Devon Energy Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Devon Energy Corp from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Devon Energy Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KLR Group upgraded Devon Energy Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mosbacher, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $31,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,207.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy Corp

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

