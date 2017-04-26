E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank AG

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on E*TRADE Financial Corp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial Corp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered E*TRADE Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) opened at 35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $553 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.43 million. E*TRADE Financial Corp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 28.44%. E*TRADE Financial Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $572,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson sold 7,947 shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $262,489.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,877.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,402,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,243,000 after buying an additional 1,053,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,534,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,318,000 after buying an additional 955,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,718,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,411,000 after buying an additional 205,657 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp by 305.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,464,000 after buying an additional 2,650,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp by 37.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,064,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,232,000 after buying an additional 839,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corp Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

