Depomed Inc (DEPO) Given Buy Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $27.00 target price on Depomed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vetr raised Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 target price on Depomed and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Depomed and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Depomed from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Depomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Shares of Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) opened at 11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The stock’s market capitalization is $725.32 million. Depomed has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Depomed will post $0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEPO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Depomed by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after buying an additional 235,277 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Depomed by 27.2% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,983,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after buying an additional 423,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Depomed by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,593,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,780,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of Depomed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 827,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Depomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,075,000.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on pain and other central nervous system (CNS) conditions. Its products include NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablets), NUCYNTA IR (NUCYNTA) (tapentadol), Gralise (gabapentin), CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) and Lazanda (fentanyl).

