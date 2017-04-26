Denver Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.908 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Denver Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,779,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,998,000 after buying an additional 4,023,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 60,254,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,953,000 after buying an additional 1,492,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,945,000 after buying an additional 1,704,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,176,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,102,000 after buying an additional 951,209 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,086,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,865,000 after buying an additional 861,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 43.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.69. The Coca-Cola also was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,721 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 139% compared to the typical volume of 4,494 put options.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business earned $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Denver Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.908 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/denver-investment-advisors-llc-has-2-908-million-stake-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $38.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $38.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Vetr upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.81 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.