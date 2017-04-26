Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) PT Lowered to $58.00

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.64 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) opened at 46.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.75. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company earned $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 11.03%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post $5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $249,939.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,130.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,323,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 272,165 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 and sold 99,417 shares valued at $4,975,031. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,533,596,000 after buying an additional 1,016,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 46.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,045,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,826,000 after buying an additional 4,427,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,160,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,555,000 after buying an additional 170,927 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,911,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,768,000 after buying an additional 524,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,263,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,470,000 after buying an additional 3,056,526 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

