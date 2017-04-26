Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DAL. Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.28 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. 2,831,075 shares of the stock traded hands. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post $5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 43,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,221,697.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,282.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 272,165 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 and sold 99,417 shares valued at $4,975,031. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 447.0% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

