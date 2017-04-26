Red Hat Inc (RHT) EVP Sells $26,668.25 in Stock

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) EVP Delisa Alexander sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $26,668.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,734.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delisa Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Delisa Alexander sold 1,440 shares of Red Hat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $123,566.40.

On Friday, January 20th, Delisa Alexander sold 16,712 shares of Red Hat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $1,231,173.04.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Delisa Alexander sold 1,365 shares of Red Hat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $99,412.95.

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) opened at 87.59 on Wednesday. Red Hat Inc has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $88.05. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company earned $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.64 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 10.36%. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/delisa-alexander-sells-311-shares-of-red-hat-inc-rht-stock-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Drexel Hamilton upped their price target on Red Hat to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 183.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 8.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,839 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.