David Tobias Sells 4,659 Shares of Cannabis Sativa Inc (CBDS) Stock

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) insider David Tobias sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $29,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,318,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,988,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Tobias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, David Tobias sold 19,190 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $125,502.60.

On Tuesday, February 21st, David Tobias sold 10,000 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $71,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, David Tobias sold 19,470 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $137,263.50.

On Friday, February 3rd, David Tobias sold 13,157 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $96,046.10.

On Friday, January 27th, David Tobias sold 18,766 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $154,256.52.

On Wednesday, January 4th, David Tobias sold 39,632 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $226,298.72.

On Friday, December 30th, David Tobias sold 45,000 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) traded down 2.75% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,488 shares. Cannabis Sativa Inc has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm’s market cap is $91.63 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/david-tobias-sells-4659-shares-of-cannabis-sativa-inc-cbds-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc develops and promotes natural cannabis products. The Company is engaged in the research, development and licensing of natural cannabis products, including cannabis formulas, edibles, topicals, strains, recipes and delivery systems. The Company plans to develop, produce and market products through joint ventures with companies licensed under state regulations applicable to cannabis businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.