BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $64.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) opened at 63.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $270.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Benjamin Deprospero sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $59,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margo Lynn Manning sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $488,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $488,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,500 shares of company stock worth $9,124,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management raised its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 7,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

