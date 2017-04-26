Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Short Interest Down 1.6% in March

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,442,655 shares, a decrease of 1.6% from the February 28th total of 5,530,085 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,276 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) traded up 1.44% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 158,043 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm earned $270.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Joseph Benjamin Deprospero sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at $918,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margo Lynn Manning sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $488,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,500 shares of company stock worth $9,124,965 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 16.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $3,987,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 88.3% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $259,000.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Nomura assumed coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.
