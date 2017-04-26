Xylem Inc (XYL) Position Lowered by Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,831,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,648,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,484,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,649,000 after buying an additional 371,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $192,855,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,070,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,059,000 after buying an additional 116,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 39.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,771,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,374,000 after buying an additional 782,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) traded down 0.10% on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,098 shares. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Gabelli cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $39,688.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,779.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

