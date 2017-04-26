Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) Shares Sold by Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEPS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 162.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 334,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,582,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,169,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 164,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $680,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 81,624 shares of the company were exchanged. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $554.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm earned $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, VP Nitin Soma sold 22,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $290,727.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,761 shares in the company, valued at $732,216.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 79,073 shares of company stock worth $1,018,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

