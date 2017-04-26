American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) is Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. American Water Works Company comprises 2.8% of Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works Company worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company by 847.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) traded down 0.96% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 492,539 shares. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.19.

American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business earned $802 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.46 million. American Water Works Company had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from American Water Works Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American Water Works Company’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered American Water Works Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.41 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on American Water Works Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vetr downgraded American Water Works Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc downgraded American Water Works Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In other American Water Works Company news, SVP Mark F. Strauss sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,009,263.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works Company

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

