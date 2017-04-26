Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Has $1.149 Million Position in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $44,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $36,150,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,154,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,359,000 after buying an additional 459,011 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $8,356,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $7,478,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) traded down 0.25% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 62,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other Avangrid news, insider James P. Torgerson sold 6,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $281,857.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 610 shares of company stock valued at $24,988. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc is an energy and utility company. The Company operates through three segments: Networks, Renewables and Gas. The Networks segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originating in New York and Maine, and regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and gas distribution activities originating in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

