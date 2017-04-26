Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stake Increased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 2.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) traded up 0.59% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.00. 492,642 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $155.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. Cummins had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stake Increased by Baker Boyer National Bank” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/cummins-inc-cmi-shares-bought-by-baker-boyer-national-bank-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC set a $137.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.