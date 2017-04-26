Cummins Inc. (CMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.20.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.33 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) opened at 152.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average of $142.18. Cummins has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. The business earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post $7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

