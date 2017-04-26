Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Guggenheim currently has $101.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $91.50 price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) opened at 94.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.25. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 404.26%.

In other Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $218,762.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Company Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

