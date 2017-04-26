Brian Pappas Sells 83,971 Shares of Creative Learning Co. (CLCN) Stock

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) major shareholder Brian Pappas sold 83,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $14,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,790,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,454.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) opened at 0.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $2.75 million. Creative Learning Co. has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
About Creative Learning
Creative Learning Corporation offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3 to 13+ through its franchisees. The Company, through its subsidiary BFK Franchise Company, LLC (BFK), offers a franchise concept known as Bricks 4 Kidz, a mobile business operated by franchisees within a specific geographic territory offering project-based programs designed to teach principles and methods of engineering to children between the ages of 3 and 13.
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Learning Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Learning Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.