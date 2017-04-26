Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) major shareholder Brian Pappas sold 83,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $14,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,790,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,454.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) opened at 0.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $2.75 million. Creative Learning Co. has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

WARNING: “Brian Pappas Sells 83,971 Shares of Creative Learning Co. (CLCN) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/creative-learning-co-clcn-major-shareholder-sells-14275-07-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corporation offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3 to 13+ through its franchisees. The Company, through its subsidiary BFK Franchise Company, LLC (BFK), offers a franchise concept known as Bricks 4 Kidz, a mobile business operated by franchisees within a specific geographic territory offering project-based programs designed to teach principles and methods of engineering to children between the ages of 3 and 13.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Learning Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Learning Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.