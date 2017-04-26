Core Laboratories (CLB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Core Laboratories is anticipated to face near-term headwinds. Weak commodity prices have prompted upstream firms to lower capital spending, which has resulted in lesser work for the likes of Core Laboratories. Since crude prices are expected to remain low well into 2017, cash flows could see a significant decline in the coming months. Continuing declines from U.S. land production and lower levels of new wells, which will hamper the specialized service provider’s near-term results, are other negatives in the CLB story. As such we do not see any near-term improvement for Core Laboratories. In fact, the stock is a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) traded up 0.384% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.795. 159,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.65. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.30 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.361 and a beta of 1.55.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 65.65%. The firm had revenue of $157.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 150.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,312,000 after buying an additional 69,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 48.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 152,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,075,000 after buying an additional 49,903 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 248,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,875,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples.

