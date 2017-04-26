McClatchy Co (MNI) Major Shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme Sells 2,858 Shares

McClatchy Co (NYSE:MNI) major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 2,858 shares of McClatchy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $27,722.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Contrarius Investment Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 10,092 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $97,085.04.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 17,187 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $161,214.06.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 18,871 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $177,764.82.

On Monday, April 3rd, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 14,000 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $136,780.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 8,100 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $78,570.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 2,400 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $23,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 1,500 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $14,385.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 1,500 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $13,980.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 7,100 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $65,462.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 500 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $4,860.00.

Shares of McClatchy Co (NYSE:MNI) traded up 11.994% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.185. The company had a trading volume of 46,449 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $92.30 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. McClatchy Co has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.77.

McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.03. The company earned $262.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. McClatchy had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. McClatchy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McClatchy Co will post ($1.91) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “McClatchy Co (MNI) Major Shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme Sells 2,858 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/contrarius-investment-manageme-sells-2858-shares-of-mcclatchy-co-mni-stock-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McClatchy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McClatchy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McClatchy by 3,286.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McClatchy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McClatchy during the third quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McClatchy during the third quarter worth $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company is a news and information publisher of various publications, such as the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The Company’s segments include Western Segment and Eastern Segment.

Receive News & Ratings for McClatchy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McClatchy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.