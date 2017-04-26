ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Insider Daniel Steines Sells 5,000 Shares

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) insider Daniel Steines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,883 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. ConforMIS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company’s market cap is $241.01 million.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm earned $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 46.41% and a negative net margin of 73.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post ($1.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

CFMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

About ConforMIS

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

