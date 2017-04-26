Very Positive News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Share Price

Headlines about Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) have trended very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.54 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the mining company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) opened at 11.78 on Wednesday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.99 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s previous dividend of $0.01. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio is -3.61%.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company’s segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L.

