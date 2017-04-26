Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) opened at 36.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business earned $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Julie Shaeff sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $567,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $132,370.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,769 shares of company stock worth $1,453,312 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,521,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,908,000 after buying an additional 182,910 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,524,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,776,000 after buying an additional 218,560 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,500,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after buying an additional 813,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 784,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

