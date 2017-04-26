CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.01. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America Corp raised CNH Industrial NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) opened at 10.66 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $14.52 billion. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. CNH Industrial NV’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Asset Management increased its position in CNH Industrial NV by 76.5% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,132,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 1,357,556 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in CNH Industrial NV by 1,452.2% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 465,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 435,646 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial NV by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,151,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,456,000.

About CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

