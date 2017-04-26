22,360 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 43,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 363,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 104,669 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 144.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Asset Management now owns 35,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,738,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,435,000 after buying an additional 208,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,099,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after buying an additional 81,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at 53.94 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.28 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Lamberto Andreotti sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,810,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 952,571 shares in the company, valued at $50,733,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 8,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $463,819.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,443.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,501 shares of company stock worth $10,690,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

