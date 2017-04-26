Clean Harbors’ (CLH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. CIBC upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) traded up 0.347% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.325. 77,872 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company’s market capitalization is $3.40 billion. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.29 million. Clean Harbors had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $113,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,170 shares in the company, valued at $970,276.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric J. Dugas sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $47,286.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $11,792,145. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,686,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 16.1% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 667,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also a re-refiner and recycler of used oil in the world and a provider of parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers in North America.

