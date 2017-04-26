Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

VIVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on Meridian Bioscience and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) traded up 1.43% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 280,415 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $599.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.00. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.15 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Coverage Initiated at CL King” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/cl-king-initiates-coverage-on-meridian-bioscience-inc-vivo-updated-updated.html.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Baldini bought 4,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,061.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,280.0% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,690.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc is a life science company engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels, and the manufacture and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)/quantitative PCR (qPCR) reagents, nucleotides, competent cells and bioresearch reagents used by researchers and other diagnostic manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.