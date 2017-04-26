Civista Bancshares Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (civb)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:civb) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) traded up 0.5039% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.9601. The stock had a trading volume of 12,852 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $221.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9695 and a beta of 0.53. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm earned $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Civista Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Civista Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/civista-bancshares-inc-civb-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-13th-updated.html.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services.

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.