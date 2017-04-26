Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) to “Hold”

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citrix Systems have outperformed the Zacks-categorized 'Computer-Software' industry over the past one month. Though the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016, the announcement failed to impress investors owing to the lackluster views for first quarter and full-year 2017. Moreover, the bottom line contacted on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter. We also remain concerned about the adverse impact of foreign exchange movements on the company's bottom line. Increased competition in the industry also raises concerns. Citrix Systems, recently, completed the spin-off and merger of its GoTo products with LogMeIn, Inc..”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc cut their target price on Citrix Systems to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.02.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded up 0.08% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,129 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $146,445.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 14,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,028 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 44,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,024,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 150.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 379,847 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after buying an additional 227,901 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,327 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,791,803 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $606,586,000 after buying an additional 273,967 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

