$1.4 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will post $1.4 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $1.4 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $40.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) traded up 0.754% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.725. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,426 shares. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.924 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 92,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

