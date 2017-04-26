Citigroup Inc Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Price Target to $124.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) opened at 117.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $29.13 billion.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,688 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $179,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,437.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,235.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,856. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 225.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $107,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

