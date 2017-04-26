Finish Line Inc (FINL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup Inc from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Finish Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on Finish Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $19.00 price target on Finish Line and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. FBR & Co cut their price target on Finish Line from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) traded up 3.73% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,943 shares. Finish Line has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company’s market cap is $646.52 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The firm earned $557.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Finish Line’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Finish Line will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

In other Finish Line news, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 7,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $170,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,386.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $88,348.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,049.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,402 shares of company stock valued at $272,817 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finish Line by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 904,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 78,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Finish Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 81,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Finish Line by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,703,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Finish Line by 110.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 116,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in Finish Line by 1,365.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 216,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 201,673 shares in the last quarter.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

