Citigroup Inc (C) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Citigroup’s shares underperformed the Zacks categorized Major Regional Banks industry over the past six months. Recently, Citigroup inked two deals to exit servicing operations by the end of 2018, in a bid to increase focus on mortgage originations through the U.S. retail footprint. The deals are expected to negatively impact first-quarter 2017 pre-tax results by about $400 million. We believe that the company’s restructuring and streamlining efforts, strategic investments in core business and expense management, should support profitability, going forward. However, several issues keep us apprehensive. These include a stringent regulatory landscape across the industry and litigation burden. Notably, following recent Fed interest rate hike, Citigroup increased prime lending rate to 4.00%.”

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CLSA restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) opened at 60.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $62.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm earned $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

In other Citigroup news, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $3,303,985.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 500,438 shares in the company, valued at $29,826,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $565,699.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,303 shares of company stock worth $12,606,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

