United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America Corp raised United Continental Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.41 to $68.28 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered United Continental Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) traded up 0.51% on Monday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,739,577 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. United Continental Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. United Continental Holdings also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 144% compared to the typical volume of 724 call options.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm earned $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. United Continental Holdings had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. United Continental Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings will post $7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental Holdings news, CFO Andrew C. Levy acquired 10,000 shares of United Continental Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $748,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,087.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

