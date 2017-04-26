Cimpress NV (CMPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cimpress NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) traded down 0.10% on Monday, hitting $86.23. 144,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cimpress NV has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company’s market cap is $2.68 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99.

In related news, insider Katryn Blake sold 1,258 shares of Cimpress NV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $106,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cornelius David Arends bought 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.20 per share, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cimpress NV by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,531,000 after buying an additional 822,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress NV during the fourth quarter valued at $32,277,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress NV during the fourth quarter valued at $20,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cimpress NV by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,305,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,161,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress NV during the third quarter valued at $12,607,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress NV

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

